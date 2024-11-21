Cash-for-Votes in Aurangabad: AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel Accuses BJP of Distributing Money to Voters, Shares Video (Watch)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra (November 21, 2024): AIMIM leader and Aurangabad East Assembly constituency candidate Imtiaz Jaleel has accused the BJP and the Grand Alliance of distributing money to voters in the recently held elections. Jaleel, a former MP, shared videos of the alleged incidents at a press conference on Wednesday and claimed to have submitted the footage to the Maharashtra Election Commission.

A @BJP4India leader who came to distribute money at Ambedkar Nagar, a slum area in Aurangabad was surrounded by women for their 500 rupee note.! And all this as advance to cast their vote in favour of BJP minister Mr Atul Save. And these are visuals from just one area. What more… pic.twitter.com/hFfqL7lBUj — Imtiaz Jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) November 20, 2024

Jaleel accused Save and BJP functionary Arvind Dongaonkar of organising the distribution of money at an office near Jawahar Nagar police station. He alleged that Muslim women were brought to the office, paid Rs 500 each, and had ink applied to their fingers after receiving the money.

Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “A @BJP4India leader who came to distribute money at Ambedkar Nagar, a slum area in Aurangabad was surrounded by women for their 500 rupee note.! And all this as advance to cast their vote in favour of BJP minister Mr Atul Save. And these are visuals from just one area. What more evidence do you need @ECISVEEP. The election in this constituency has been unfair. stern action should be taken against Atul Save and his goons.”

The Election Commission has not yet commented on the allegations.