CBI says Indrani's plea to recall witness Rahul Mukerjea is attempt to prolong trial in Sheena Bora murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told a special court here that the plea by Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to recall witness Rahul Mukerjea at a future date is an attempt to prolong the trial as she is out on bail.

According to a report of PTI, The probe agency, in its written response to Indrani's plea, said that her application was “not maintainable”. Rahul Mukerjea has already deposed as a witness in the murder case and was cross-examined at length by Indrani's lawyer Ranjeet Sangle.

After completion of his deposition last month, Indrani moved a plea seeking to recall Rahul Mukerjea for cross-examination later, claiming that she still does not have access to all case papers. She had also accused Rahul Mukerjea of being dishonest and uncooperative.

However, the CBI in its reply said that considering the fact that the prosecution witness (Rahul Mukerjea) had already been cross-examined and discharged, the present application has otherwise become infructuous.

It is nothing but an attempt by the applicant to prolong the trial, as the accused person is out on bail, it added. The CBI claimed that Indrani's lawyer had already cross-examined at length for a considerable period of time, which was evident from the record. As 10 years have passed since the crime, it is not possible for any witness to recall the minutest of details. Even otherwise, this is no ground to recall the witness, the CBI said, adding the applicant had prolonged the cross-examination by posing irrelevant questions to the witness.