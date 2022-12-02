Central Railway collects a total of Rs 218 crore as fine during ticket checking drive

Central Railway achieved the milestone of collecting Rs 218 crore in fine from over 30 defaulters during their intensive ticket checking drive. The fine was collected during the period of April to November this year.

According to the Railways, the revenue saw a jump of 74.83% from that of last year during the same period of time. The CR had collected Rs 124.69 crore during the period last year, Free Press Journal stated.

The revenue of Rs 218 crore is the highest ever from ticket checking among Indian Railways. It may be mentioned here that the revenue of Rs 218 crore of Central Railway is for 8 months only while the previous highest ever Rs. 214.14 crore revenue of Central Railway was for the full financial year 2021-22, CR said in their statement.

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity, they added in their statement.