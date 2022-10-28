Central Railway hikes ticket prices in Mumbai and Pune ahead of Chhath Puja

The Central Railway (CR) has increased the ticket price at (CSMT), Dadar, Kalyan, Panvel stations to Rs 50 and to Rs 30 in Pune. According to a Times Now report, the Central Railway announced 256 trains on Diwali and Chhath Puja from its various station in Maharashtra to other parts of country.

Moreover, the CR will run additional services to clear the extra rush of passengers. Four reserved and six unreserved festival special trains will run between Mumbai/Pune and Danapur. Meanwhile, two Unreserved superfast Festival Special services will be run between Pune-Danapur with halts at Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar and Ara. These trains will have 16 general second class coaches including two luggage cum guard’s brake vans.