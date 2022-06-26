Centre provides 'Y+' security to Eknath Shinde's 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, the Centre has provided 'Y+' category security cover of armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who jumped ship to Eknath Shinde's camp.The legislators who have been provided Y-plus category cover include Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, along with 10 others.

This comes a day after Eknath Shinde in a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, home minister Dilip Walse Patil, DGP Rajnish Seth and others had alleged that the security cover provided to the family members of the rebel MLAs had been withdrawn. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had rejected the charges.Shinde's angry letter came amid reports of the offices of rebel MLAs being vandalised by Shiv Sainiks across Maharashtra.

