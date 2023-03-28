Centre receives proposal from Maha govt for renaming of Mumbai Central Terminus, but no decision has been taken yet

Centre has received a proposal from the Maharashtra government for the renaming of Mumbai Central Terminus after Nana Shankarsheth, but no decision has been taken on it yet, the Lok Sabha was informed.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the decision in such matters is taken after due consideration of the recommendation of various government agencies and other relevant factors.

A proposal along with recommendation of the government of Maharashtra for renaming of Mumbai Central Terminus as Nana Shankarsheth Mumbai Central Terminus was received. Decision in such matters is taken after due consideration of the recommendation of various government agencies and other relevant factors, he said replying to a written question.

The minister said the central government has not received any representation from the Namdar Jagannath (Nana) Shankarsheth Pratishthan, Mumbai in this regard.

Nana Shankarsheth, a 19th century Thane-born philanthropist and educationist, is known for the key role he played in the development of Mumbai.

The Union Home Ministry gives its consent to the change of name of any place or station after taking no-objections from the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts and Survey of India, officials said.