Centre to Bombay HC says Pakistan govt yet to give details on whereabouts of Indian producer’s children

Central government has told the Bombay High Court that it had sought details from the Pakistan government on the whereabouts of two minor children of film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala on his claim that they were detained in that country by his Pakistani wife since 2020, but is yet to receive any response.

The Ministry of External Affairs submitted a status report to a division bench headed by Justice S B Shukre on Tuesday which was hearing a petition filed by Nadiadwala seeking a direction to the government to facilitate the safe return of his two children a 9-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter from Pakistan.

As per the status report, the Indian government, through its High Commission in Islamabad, in September 2022 requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to provide immediate consular access to the two minor children of Nadiadwala.

The Indian government also sought the Pakistan government to provide details of the children’s whereabouts and the status of their visas and citizenship. The report claimed that two reminders were also sent in October 2022 and in February 2023.

The response to the three notes issued by the High Commission of India (in) Islamabad has not been received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Pakistan, till date, the report said.

The government of India through its High Commission in Islamabad is following up the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, for obtaining the details/whereabouts of the two minor children and will continue to pursue the matter with the Government of Pakistan, the report said.

The illegal retention of the children in Pakistan is not only in gross derogation of immigration laws of both countries but is also predominantly contrary to the general well-being and upbringing of the children, the petition said.