Centre to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh crore for different infrastructural projects

CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the union government is providing financial assistance to the state to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore to boost different infrastructural projects in Maharashtra.

Addressing the gathering during his visit to the agricultural expo organized by a private organization here in Nashik city, Shinde said that the state is committed to the development of common people of the state and has taken several decisions in their interest in the last six months. The chief minister further said that the state has already approached the centre to sort out various issues of the sugar industries in Maharashtra and it has promised to take positive decisions for the survival of the industry in the state, shortly.

Stating that the first phase of Samruddhi Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdi has been completed, Shinde said that the state is committed to complete the next phase of the project that will become the game changer for the development of Maharashtra.