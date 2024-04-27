'Centre Tricking Us': Maharashtra Onion Farmers Say Export Embargo Not Lifted, Old Figures Presented To Mislead

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 27, 2024 07:39 PM

ir="ltr">News reports started surfacing on Saturday saying the central government has lifted the embargo on onion export imposed in December last year. But in reality, these figures of onion export have been compiled and the relevant export has already been allowed, LokmatAgro reported . Thus, the farmers’ unions have slammed the centre saying it should not bluff the farmers using the numbers game.

What is the news?

Reports on Saturday claimed that the centre has allowed the export of 99,150 metric tonnes of onions to six different countries like Bangladesh, UAE, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Mauritius.Government agency PIB also published the same information in its press release. However, farmers' representatives said that the permission to export the said amount of onion had already been granted in the past in various stages and the numbers given today are the consolidated figures of the same.

The government release came a day after backlash over its decision to relax the indefinite ban on onion exports once again, allowing for the "immediate" export of 2,000 tonnes of white onions, primarily grown in Gujarat, from three designated ports. The onion-producing farmers in Maharashtra were irked by the centre’s decision, leading to them questioning why onions from Maharashtra were not allowed to be exported. At many places, Union Ministers are facing opposition during campaigning in Nashik district. If this opposition continues, the ruling party fears that it will affect some seats in the state. Thus, to show farmers how the centre allowed for more onion export from Maharashtra than Gujarat, this fake news is being spread, the farmers and traders have alleged.

What is the reality?

Export of 50,000 metric tonnes of onions was approved for Bangladesh on March 1, 2024. Out of them, only 1650 metric tonnes were actually exported. Export of 14,400 metric tonnes of onions to the UAE were allowed on 1 March 24. Tons of onion export was announced. However, only 3600 metric tonnes were exported. Export of 550 MT onions for Bhutan and 3000 MT onions for Bahrain and 1200 MT onions for Mauritius were announced on March 6. Out of them, only Bahrain has been provided with 204 MT of onions. Export of 10,000 MT onions to the UAE were announced twice on April15 and 24.However, not a single kilo of onion has been exported. Export of 10,000 metric tonnes of onions was announced to Sri Lanka.

NCP (SCP) Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil hit out at the government over the announcement. “After its decision allowing export of onion only from Gujarat backfired, the central government in haste lifted the embargo on export of 99,150 metric tonnes of onion. This is a meagre amount and the government should completely lift the embargo,” Patil said.

Will give reply in Lok Sabha election: Onion farmers’ body

Bharat Dighole, the president of Maharashtra State Onion-Producer Farmers Association, said that they will show this government in the election that this is all a numbers game. “The numbers and decisions on onion exports announced by the government are old, and they have not yet impacted the market rate of onions domestically. We demand a complete removal of embargo on onion export, rather than it being lifted for 5-6 countries. But the centre has not heeded to our demand. On top of it, there’s an attempt to mislead the farmers by giving such news. Considering all this, the onion-producing farmers have now become more aggressive and will show their disapproval by voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha election,” Dighole said.

Nivritti Nyaharkar, President, Baliraja Farmers Group said, "Since the issue of onion export has heated up, it is difficult to believe the news that is going around until a notification comes up. We can't say who'll come up with what trick to calm the opposition towards the centre over this issue. So until the official circular comes, farmers should not believe such news."