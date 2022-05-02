CET Exam Timetable: Higher and Technical Education Department announces CET Exam Timetable

The dates of CET examination to be conducted by the Department of Higher and Technical Education have been announced. The exams were postponed considering the dates of the exams as well as the JEE exams. After that, its detailed schedule has been announced on the website. The entrance exams (CETs) for various courses conducted by the Department of Technical Education were postponed. For the academic year 2022-23, the CET examinations of the higher education department were to be held from June 3 to 10 through the state CET class. However, due to JEE and NEET exams, CET exams will be held on August 1.