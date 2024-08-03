Chandrapur: 40 Rounds Of Ammunition, Tiger Claws, Baseball Bat Found At Shiv Sena (UBT) Office-Bearer's Home

There has been a significant stir in the political circles of Chandrapur district after a large cache of ammunition was discovered at the residence of the Youth Sena district chief of the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction.

Police conducted a joint raid at the home of Vikrant Sahare, the Youth Sena district chief, where they found a total of 40 rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition. The police are reportedly taken aback by this discovery. The search operation, which lasted four hours, was carried out at Sahare's residence in the Indiranagar area of the city.

There has been an increase in shooting incidents in Chandrapur district in recent days, prompting the police to launch a special campaign against firearms and weapons.

The police had received intelligence that some youths would be arriving at Sahare's residence to purchase weapons. Acting on this information, they raided Vikrant Sahare's home. During the raid, a sword, a magazine, a baseball bat, and tiger claws were seized. In addition to Sahare, two local residents of the Babupeth area, Nilesh Parate and Amol Koltwar, who were identified as sellers, were also taken into custody.

Vikrant Sahare and his family are currently being interrogated. Police Superintendent M. Sudarshan and senior officers arrived at the scene to gather information about the case. Given the large number of ammunition found, the police will need to trace the sources of the weapons required to use this ammunition. The significant action taken against Vikrant Sahare, who holds the position of Youth Sena district chief in the Uddhav faction, has led to discussions about the police potentially uncovering the precise method to tackle the network of terror in the district.