Chandrapur: Fake holiday letter causes chaos in district as schools declare holiday based on viral message

A letter allegedly signed by the district collector announcing a holiday on the 28th spread widely on social media in the morning, leading some schools to declare a holiday. However, it was later discovered that the letter was tampered with, and the district collector had not issued any such declaration. Now, the district administration faces the challenge of identifying the individual responsible for the fraudulent changes made to the original letter.

In the past few days, the district has experienced continuous heavy rainfall. District Collector Vinay Gowda had already declared school holidays on July 19, 24, and 27 due to the weather forecast by the meteorological department to prevent any unfortunate incidents. However, on Friday, an old letter was manipulated by someone who changed the date and made it go viral.

In the morning, as the rain continued, the viral letter led to confusion among the school administration and parents. Many schools declared a holiday, assuming it was a legitimate communication from the district administration. However, upon receiving the viral letter, the district administration clarified that no such letter had been issued. This caused considerable panic and concern among parents and school authorities.

The holiday letter signed by the district collector quickly spread across social media platforms. Some citizens and teachers even shared it on their WhatsApp status to inform others. However, the viral spread of the letter without proper verification led to frustration and anger among many individuals.