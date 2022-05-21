Charging an electric bike cause death of a young girl

The girl died of an electric shock while charging the battery of an electric bike. The deceased has been identified as Shivani Anil Patil (23). The incident took place at Mhopre in Kanhad taluka yesterday, Friday. According to police, Shivani Patil from Mhone was using an electric two-wheeler. She checked the battery charging of the bike as it was going out on Friday. Shivani removed the battery of the bike after noticing that the charging was low.

She went into the house to charge the battery; But while charging, Shivani suddenly get shocked and got seriously injured. Relatives rushed her to hospital for treatment; However, she died during the treatment. The incident has been registered at Kanharhad Rural Police Station.