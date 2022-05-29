Check out this video of Varun Dhawan striking 'The Punjaabban' song hook step with his father David Dhawan

By ANI | Published: May 29, 2022 02:13 PM2022-05-29T14:13:49+5:302022-05-29T14:20:02+5:30

Actor Varun Dhawan has surely made Sunday special for his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped a video with his father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

In the clip, the father-son duo is seen striking 'The Punjaabban' song hook step from Varun's upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

"Enjoyed doing the #famstep with my dad. Since the wedding banger #naachpunjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones #jugjuggjeeyo," Varun captioned the post.

Varun and his father's video has left fans in awe of their cuteness.

"Aww so cute," a social media user commented.

"How adorable," another one wrote.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is helmed by Raj Mehta. Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul are also a part of the family drama, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

