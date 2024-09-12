Chemical Gas Leak In Ambernath: Residents Suffer Eye Irritation and Throat Discomfort ( Watch Video)

Ambernath residents have complained that they are suffering from eye irritation and throat discomfort following a gas leak in the area. A video shared by locals shows unclear visibility in the air. Authorities are being urged to address the issue promptly and ensure the safety of the affected residents.

This is the second gas leak in Ambernath since 2021. In a previous incident, 28 people were hospitalized after a gas leak was reported from a chemical factory in the MIDC area, with all of them complaining of breathing trouble.