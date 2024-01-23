Chh Sambhajinagar: Two Groups Clash in Padegaon over Petty Arguments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A clash broke out between two groups in Padegaon on Monday afternoon over a dispute over four children sitting in front of a house. The dispute escalated into a brawl involving sticks and stones.

According to a complaint filed by Mohammad Zeeshan Nazar Mohammad (resident of Mitmita) at the Chavani police station, four underage children came and sat in the vicinity of his house on Monday afternoon. When he tried to reason with them, one of the children called his mother. The mother of the child assaulted Zeeshan.

Sometime later, a mob of 100 to 125 people arrived. The mob beat up the people with sticks and stones. Many people were seriously injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, another complaint was filed by Sheikh Aref Sheikh Usman (resident of Kasambari Dargah, Padegaon). The complaint stated that there has been a dispute over a road for many years. The people of the opposing group obstructed them from passing through the road. On Monday, while they were going through the same road, some people started a dispute.

After that, 40 to 50 people beat them with sticks, sticks, iron rods, swords, and stones. Many people were seriously injured in the incident, according to the complaint filed by Sheikh Aref.

Based on the complaint filed by Mohammad Zeeshan Nazar Mohammad, 27 people were arrested. Based on the complaint filed by Sheikh Aref Sheikh Usman, 37 people were arrested.

While there was tight security in the city, as soon as the information about the incident in Padegaon was received, Inspector Kailas Deshmane of the Chavani police station, along with sub-inspectors Raosaheb Jondhale, Ganesh Kedar, and Kailas Annaldas, rushed to the spot. At the same time, Police Deputy Commissioner Nitin Bagate, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Deshmukh, and reserve police force personnel also arrived at the scene. As a result, the police brought the situation under control within a short time.

The police are investigating the matter and are looking for the remaining accused.