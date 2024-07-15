Chhagan Bhujbal On Surprise Meeting With Sharad Pawar: 'No Interest In Politics, Maharashtra Should Stay Peaceful'

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal made headlines on Monday morning after arriving at Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence. Amidst reports of Bhujbal's dissatisfaction with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, his meeting with the senior Pawar attracted significant attention. However, Bhujbal later clarified that he had met NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar to urge him to take an active role in calming the situation in the state caused by the Maratha and OBC controversy.

In a press conference after the meeting, Bhujbal stated, "I have no interest in politics, ministerial positions, or being an MLA. The homes of the poor should not burn, and the state should remain peaceful." Bhujbal elaborated, "I went to see Sharad Pawar this morning without an appointment. I just knew he was at home. I arrived at 10:15 AM and waited for an hour and a half as he was resting due to ill health. When he woke up, he called me in. We talked for an hour and a half while he was still lying in bed."

"I told him, I haven't come here with any political agenda or in my capacity as a minister or MLA. This is not about party positions. You have worked on providing reservations for OBCs, and now there is an explosive situation in some districts of the state. Some people are avoiding Maratha community hotels, while others are not visiting OBC, Dhangar, and Vanjari community shops. As a senior leader, it is your responsibility to ensure peace in the state," Bhujbal explained.

He continued, "I reminded Pawar of the time when there was unrest in Marathwada over naming the university after Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. You decided to go ahead regardless of the consequences. Pawar responded, saying he wasn't aware of the current situation, the promises made by the Chief Minister to Jarange, or what Laxman Hake was told to end his hunger strike. He gathered various opinions and said he would speak directly with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde within two days to discuss what happened and what needs to be done."

Bhujbal concluded, "If tomorrow I feel the need to meet Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi, I will do so. The homes of the poor should not burn. I have no interest in politics, ministerial positions, or being an MLA. This state should remain peaceful."

