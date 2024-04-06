Chhagan Bhujbal or Hemant Godse? Nashik Lok Sabha Candidacy Likely To Announce on Gudi Padwa

The confusion surrounding the Lok Sabha candidacy for Nashik constituency may receive an official announcement on this Gudi Padwa. Recent political developments have seen a pause in action, sparking discussions.

Following significant claims by Chhagan Bhujbal and Hemant Godse regarding the Nashik Lok Sabha seat, attention has shifted towards the impending verdict. The political landscape in the city, once abuzz with various discussions, now finds the winds of the BJP halted, with MP Hemant Godse firmly anchored in Nashik.

Addressing the suspense, Hemant Godse declared that the candidacy announcement would coincide with the festivities of Gudi Padwa. The political arena, marked by the spirited pursuits of Shinde Sena and the Ajit Pawar group, alongside BJP's assertive stance in Mumbai, stands poised for the revelation.

Amidst whispers of potential contenders, discussions revolving around Hemant Godse of Shinde Sena or NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal have gained traction. The recent silence in discussions has brought a halt to the Mumbai breezes, as the countdown to Gudi Padwa commences.

MP Hemant Godse, assuring clarity on the grand alliance's roster, affirmed that Nashik's seat would rightfully belong to Shinde Sena. As the region awaits the auspicious occasion, all eyes remain fixed on Gudi Padwa, eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the chosen candidate.