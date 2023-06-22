Chhagan Bhujbal supports OBC Maha NCP chief, says he too is interested in the post

A day after senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar said he wanted to relinquish the post of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and work in the party organisation, his colleague Chhagan Bhujbal batted for an OBC state unit chief and also threw his hat in the ring.

Asserting that someone from the Other Backward Classes must be made Maharashtra NCP president, Bhujbal said, I would also like to work as state president. There are many OBC leaders in the party, Sunil Tatkare, Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde. The party organisational election process has begun and everyone can express their desire to head the state unit. There is nothing wrong in it. OBCs account for 54 per cent of Maharashtra’s population and the party can bring them closer if the state chief is an OBC, he added.

Pawar on Wednesday appealed to the NCP leadership to relieve him of the responsibility as LoP and assign him any role in the party organisation. He came up with this demand at the 24th Foundation Day event of the NCP held in Mumbai and attended by his uncle Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders.