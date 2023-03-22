Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to host annual meet of tour operators

The 38th annual convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) will be organised in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly Aurangabad, in Maharashtra later this year.

A Memorandum of Understating (MoU) was signed between the government of Maharashtra and IATO on Monday in Mumbai. A meeting was held in the office of state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, IATO president Rajiv Mehra, and Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation president Jaswant Singh.

This event will take place after monsoon. As many as 1,500 tour operators working across the country will participate in the convention.