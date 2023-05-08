Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes BJP over Karnataka and film controversies

Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of AIMIM, recently visited the city now known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, despite his opposition to the renaming. During his visit, he criticized the BJP's actions surrounding the Karnataka Assembly elections and their stance on the film "The Kerala Story."

The Prime Minister, who took an oath to uphold the Constitution, is discussing issues related to a single religion. Nitish Kumar was initially aligned with the BJP and campaigned for them, but he is now speaking out against the party. Owaisi has also criticized both the BJP and the Congress, referring to the latter as a mere "drama company."

It is questionable how the Prime Minister can promote a film, and those who solely focus on issues related to Muslims should feel ashamed. Instead, they should focus on more substantial matters. The Muslim community in the country has always been against the ISI, so it is unjust to make baseless accusations against them. According to Owaisi, the biggest promoter of the film is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Owaisi also drew parallels with Hitler, who killed seven million Jewish people after starting with provocative speeches. Speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Owaisi urged people to learn from history.