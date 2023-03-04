Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aurangzeb's photos displays in Imtiaz Jaleel's agitation, creates new controversy

Imtiyaz Jaleel started a relay hunger strike in front of the collector's office today with the help of various parties and organisations against the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad. He said the hunger strike was only the beginning of the upcoming agitation. Meanwhile, Aurangzeb’s photo has created a big controversy this time.

The AIMIM displayed photos of Aurangzeb opposing the name Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The agitation is going on through the Aurangabad Action Committee. There is no banner of any party in it. However, Aurangzeb’s appearance has created a big controversy.

Speaking on the occasion, former MP Chandrakant Khaire said, "I am strongly condemning this. It's all drama. It is wrong to oppose the name of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Imtiyaz Jaleel's public support is gone. That's why he’s pretending like that. The Muslim community is in favour of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Why didn't Imtiyaz Jaleel name his son Aurangzeb? all AIMIM corporators should name their son Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb has also troubled the Muslim community. He (Aurangzeb) broke the temples, how did Jaleel feel so much love for him? "

Raosaheb Danve said, "The name Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been given keeping in mind the sentiments of the people of the state. Aurangzeb is known to be cruel, not only in Marathwada but across the country. If anyone is agitating to take photos of such a person, then their attitude is beyond Aurangzeb. This will create a rift in society. It is wrong to oppose such a thing. Action should be taken against them. "