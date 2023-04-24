Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Body of missing man found under bridge in Beed bypass

A young man's partially naked body was discovered under a bridge near Balapur phata on the Beed bypass. The victim had been missing for four days, and his family filed a complaint with the Jawahar Nagar police. Authorities are investigating whether it was an accident or a murder, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted at The Valley Hospital to determine the cause of death.

The MIDC CIDCO police identified the deceased as Bhanudas Raosaheb Kale (37) from Bazar Wahegaon in Badnapur taluka. Bhanudas had visited a hospital under the jurisdiction of the Jawahar Nagar police station on April 19 on a two-wheeler from his village. He had informed his city-based brother that he would visit him, but he never arrived. He was later reported missing to the Jawahar Nagar police station.

Early on Sunday, police were notified about a body discovered beneath the Balapur phata bridge. M. Cidco Inspector Gautam Patare and Sub-Inspector Sachin Jadhav arrived on the scene to investigate. Upon inspection, authorities speculated that a motorcycle may have fallen from a large open space in the middle of the bridge. The body of Bhanudas Raosaheb Kale was found decomposed, and his clothing was missing. The cause of death, whether it was an accident or a homicide, remains a mystery until after a post-mortem is performed. The Cidco police station has filed a case of accidental death in relation to the incident.