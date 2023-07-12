Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bus-Truck collision on Samruddhi highway leaves 20 passengers injured

The series of accidents on the Samruddhi Highway continues. Just a few days ago, a terrible accident on this highway resulted in a fire that claimed the lives of as many as 25 passengers. While this incident is recent, another significant travels accident has occurred at Sawangi, near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The accident was so severe that the front part of the vehicle involved was completely crushed. In this incident, 20 people have been injured.

More than 1,000 accidents have occurred on the Samruddhi Highway. The series of accidents on this route persists. Just a few days ago, a tragic travel accident claimed the lives of 25 individuals in a devastating fire. Following this incident, the administration issued numerous guidelines for travelling on this route. However, despite these measures, accidents continue to occur on this highway.

On Tuesday, a bus from Khurana Travels departed from Nagpur. As the bus approached Sawangi village in Sambhaji Nagar, it was struck head-on by a truck. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely shattered. The accident occurred at Gate No. 16 on the Samruddhi Highway. Reports indicate that up to 20 passengers were injured in the incident. Out of these, 11 individuals have already received medical treatment and have been discharged. Currently, 9 people are undergoing treatment at Ghati Hospital. Fortunately, there were no fatalities in this accident.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the local police administration and citizens promptly gathered at the scene. They efficiently evacuated the injured passengers and transported them to Ghati Hospital via ambulance. Some patients have already received treatment and have been discharged, while others are currently undergoing medical care.