Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: cantonment board general elections to be held on March 21

General elections for the cantonment board of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be held on April 30, and nomination papers for the same will be distributed on March 21.

The ministry of defence has announced the election schedule for the board, which passed a resolution to this effect in a meeting held on Monday. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of nominated member Adv. Prashant Targe, board president Brigadier K S Narayanan, and chief executive officer Sanjay Sonawane.

As per the schedule, polling for seven wards will be held at seven polling stations between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 30 as per the current ward-wise arrangement. The stations for each ward are as follows: Girls primary school for ward No. 1, near House No. 999 Gawlipura for ward No. 2, the old office of the cantonment for ward No. 3 and 4, house No. 791 near Tanga Stand in Pensionpura for ward No. 5, Imdadi School near Darjibazar Road for ward No. 6, Karnapura Primary School, and Holy Cross English High School for ward No. 7. However, the officer may change these polling stations as per their final decision.

Nomination forms will be available at the board office between 10 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm on March 21. Candidates can file their papers between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 23. Scrutiny of the papers will take place in the board office at 11 am on March 28. Symbols will be distributed to candidates on April 10 from 11 a.m. onward.