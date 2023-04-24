Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: KCR attends BRS party rally in Marathwada with grand convoy

During the arrival of Telangana Chief Minister and BRS Chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the city, a grand convoy of police vehicles, including a special force from Telangana state, and cars of supporters, including DV cars, created a thrilling scene reminiscent of the entry of heroes in South films. The fleet of more than 60 vehicles covered the entire road from the airport to N1 Town Centre via Jalna Road.

South Indian films have emerged as a major competitor to Bollywood, with movies like Baahubali, Pushpa, KGF, and Kantara surpassing the box office collections of many Bollywood films. South Indian films have also gained a strong foothold on television.

As the South Indian film industry dominates Bollywood, the AIMIM party has already made its foray into state politics eight years ago, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi is making a splash in Marathwada's capital Nanded. With this development, people are speculating if the South will conquer not only the film industry but also politics.