Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mob attacks police officers in Vaijapur, drives two accused away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been hit by a disturbing development. A violent incident unfolded in Vaijapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where a mob attacked a police officer. The altercation occurred when authorities attempted to apprehend the suspects, resulting in a case being filed against ten individuals involved.

A team of Mumbai Police officials had ventured to Vaijapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with the intention of apprehending the suspects involved in a police recruitment scam. However, the police team faced a violent assault from a mob. Disturbingly, during the incident, it was discovered that the attackers not only targeted the police personnel but also managed to abduct two of the suspects who were already in custody, as per the reports in Saam.

At approximately 2 am, a group of around 30 to 35 individuals reportedly launched an attack using sticks. Subsequently, the Mumbai Police has filed a case against 10 individuals at the Vaijapur police station, based on their complaint. The authorities are actively conducting investigations to identify and apprehend all those involved in the attack. The incident has caused significant unrest and buzz in the locality.