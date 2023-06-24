Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police arrest individual for illegal possession of cough syrups

In a late Thursday evening operation, the Kranti Chowk police have apprehended an individual for illegal possession of 70 bottles of cough syrup intended for unauthorized sale. The crackdown took place near the Central Bus Stand.

According to the reports, responding to a tip-off, law enforcement conducted a raid on a residence, uncovering an illicit stash of cough syrup bottles valued at Rs 8,500. The individual in question lacked the necessary license for possessing such medication and failed to provide any receipt for its acquisition.

The confiscated cough syrup contains codeine as its primary component. Authorities stated that this ingredient falls under the category of a mild opioid narcotic and is unlawfully distributed to individuals seeking narcotic-induced euphoria. The police have filed charges against the arrested individual under the applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940.