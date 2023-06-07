Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ST corporation's 'Hirkani' buses reintroduced with improved features

The Shivshahi bus made its arrival, while the Hirkani bus (semi-luxury), known for its comfortable travel experience, seemed to have vanished from the roads. However, there is good news as the Hirkani buses are making a comeback in a new and improved form. Five brand-new Hirkani buses have recently been introduced at the central bus stand.

The Hirkani bus service by the ST Corporation was initiated in 1982. Initially, Hirkani buses were manufactured at the Chikalthana Central Workshop. However, there has been a gap of several years without the construction of these buses. In the meantime, Shivshahi buses made their way into the scene, causing the discontinuation of new Hirkani buses. Nevertheless, recently, a fresh ray of hope emerged as the new 'Hirkani' bus started to take form at the ST Corporation's central workshop in Dapodi, Pune. The revamped Hirkani bus has also begun to materialize.

Divisional Controller Sachin Kshirsagar inaugurated the semi-comfortable bus in the presence of Amol Ahire, Avinash Paike, Senior Depot Manager Avinash Uddhavrao Sakhare, Santosh Najan, Navnath Bodkhe, Yogesh Sarote, Machhindra Bankar, Mahesh Kadam, and other officials. These semi-luxury buses are specifically designed for long-distance routes.