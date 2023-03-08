Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Straight fight for 3 seats in BAMU MGMT Council polls

On the four seats of the Management Council (MC) elections at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marahwada University on March 12, there will be a direct fight for three positions, whereas three candidates will try their luck for one seat.

There are nine candidates left in the fray for the four seats on the MC. The members will be elected through the Senate. Most of the candidates are supported by the Utkarsh Panel (UP) and Vidyapith Vikas Manch (VVM). The discussions on unopposed elections remain indecisive.

The discussion between the senior leaders of the UP and VVM panels over the number of unopposed seats remained indecisive. Of four seats, the UP wanted three, while VVM pressed for an unopposed election on two seats. Now, the voting will be conducted on March 12. Bhagwan Singh Dhobal (VVM) and Dr Shankar Ambhore (Swabhimani MUPTA) are in the fray.

Mangrule changes his decision at the 11th hour

BJP State Unit Vice President Basavraj Mangrule filed a nomination paper with the Management Representative Collegium to get elected as a Management Council member. He was going to withdraw the nomination papers on Monday, the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers. However, he changed the decision after a discussion with senior party leaders.