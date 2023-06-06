Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two killed, two injured in tragic car-bus collision in Vaijapur

Last night, a tragic accident occurred in the Chorwaghalgaon area of Vaijapur taluka involving a car and a Shivshahi bus. The collision resulted in the unfortunate death of the Pawar family on the spot, while two other individuals sustained severe injuries.

The accident transpired when a bus travelling from Vaijapur collided head-on with a car that was approaching from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Prompt assistance from locals facilitated the transportation of the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. A case was registered at the Virgaon police station late last night to investigate the incident further.

According to police, the incident occurred during the late hours of Monday, around midnight. Tragically, the husband and wife, identified as Hansraj Pawar and Sulochana Pawar, lost their lives at the scene of the accident. Additionally, their son, Manoj Pawar, and daughter-in-law, Maya Pawar, sustained severe injuries and have been hospitalized for necessary medical care.