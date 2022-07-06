Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Sharad Pawar at midnight

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde, who took over as the Chief Minister of the state after a dramatic turn of events, met NCP chief Sharad Pawar yesterday evening. The sudden visit has sparked discussions in political circles. Although it is said to be a goodwill visit, it is surprising that the visit took place without any pre-arranged event.

Eknath Shinde arrived at Pawar's residence around midnight. There he met Sharad Pawar and accepted his best wishes. There was also some discussion between the two leaders. It is learned that there was no other big leader with Eknath Shinde during this meeting.

Eknath Shinde had won the no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Monday. He also responded to the allegations by making a concise speech on the motion of thanks. This speech made by Eknath Shinde was very loud. The speech is also being discussed in political circles.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has predicted that the Eknath Shinde-led government in the state will soon collapse and mid-term elections will be held in the state. After the Eknath Shinde-led government won the no-confidence motion, Sharad Pawar had claimed that the government would collapse in six months. Former chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray have made similar statements after Sharad Pawar's claim.