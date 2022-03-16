Children Vaccination: 12-14 vaccination drive delayed in Mumbai and Pune

Corona vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years has started from today. Vaccination started at 12 centers in Mumbai on a 2 day trial basis from 12 pm. Although vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years has been started, today children from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and some other places in the state had to face issues to get the jab. Corbevax has been included as the third vaccine against COVID-19 and will be available at all centres where free vaccination is available.Beneficiaries will be given 2 doses of Corbevax vaccine at intervals of 28 days.

Vaccination of children starts in Mumbai after 2 hours

The vaccination had started from 12 noon in Mumbai. However, it was revealed that the vaccination slot for 12 to 14 year olds has not been updated on the vaccination app. So for the last two-and-a-half hours, students have were stranded at the vaccination center. Students between the ages of 12 and 14 sat in the vaccination center for two hours as the vaccination app was not updated. Vaccination of children started after 2 hours due to confusion on the first day in Mumbai.

Vaccination was delayed in Pune

Vaccination for children between the ages of 12 and 14 was to start from today. The government had ordered online booking for this. However, children were not registered for vaccination in Pune as the Cowin app for vaccination was not working. Therefore, vaccination of children in this age group was not started till late. Vaccination has not started on time at any of the vaccination centers in Pune.

