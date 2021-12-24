Children vaccination: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's 'blueprint' for vaccination of children

The country is plagued by a new variant of corona, Omicron, and a new virus has infiltrated Mumbai. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is taking precautions against the background of the new variant. In view of the increasing number of patients in the last few days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has prepared a 'Blue Print' for the vaccination of children.

According to the blueprint, children between the ages of 2 and 18 will be vaccinated. For the immunization of children below 18 years of age, 250 immunization centers will be set up by the municipality. The number of these centers will then be increased depending on how the vaccine responds. As many as 35 lakh children under the age of 18 will be vaccinated, said Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Permission from the World Health Organization

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the emergency use of the Covovax vaccine for the immunization of children. As soon as permission is given for immunization of children, the Serum Institute of Pune has announced to produce 200 crore doses for immunization of children. Against this backdrop, Mumbai Municipal Corporation has prepared a 'Blue Print' for the immunization of children. At present, the trial of vaccination of children in the age group of 2 to 18 years is underway at Nair Hospital, Mumbai.

According to the blueprint, vaccination preparations are almost complete and vaccination will be started within three days to a week if ICMR is allowed to do so. The first dose will be followed by the second dose on the 28th day and the third dose on the 56th. For this, initially, 250 vaccination centers will be set up. After vaccination, the child will be kept under the care of a medical expert for half an hour as a precaution. As vaccination is the only way to prevent coronavirus outbreaks, the municipality will raise awareness to speed up vaccination.