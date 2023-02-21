Chinchwad By-Election: Expulsion of 8 office bearers of Thackeray faction due to anti-party activities
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 21, 2023 04:29 PM 2023-02-21T16:29:21+5:30 2023-02-21T16:31:02+5:30
Eight Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) office-bearers were expelled for alleged anti-party activities during the ongoing by-election in the Chinchwad constituency. In this regard, the district president of the Thackeray group, Adv. Gautam Chabukswar gave the order.
A statement by Chabukswar said that the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) party supported Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Vitthal alias Nana Kate as a constituent party of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Chinchwad assembly by-election. However, some office bearers are expelled from the party for defying party orders.