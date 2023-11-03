Civic staff manhandled while removing encroachments in Thane

Police reported that four members of a family in Thane city, Maharashtra, allegedly verbally abused and manhandled civic staffers who were trying to remove encroachments in a local area.

A team from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had gone to Kolshet for an inspection when they found an unauthorised structure being constructed in the locality. The team initiated the process of razing the structure when four members of a family arrived at the scene and started verbally abusing them and manhandling them, the official said.

The team couldn't proceed with the demolition, prompting them to file a police complaint. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident at this time, according to the statement.

Based on a complaint, a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act of 1951 has been registered for the incident that occurred in the Kolshet area on Wednesday, an official said.