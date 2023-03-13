CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 300/quintal, relief to onion-producing farmers

The recent drop in onion prices in wholesale markets across the state has been causing concern. Quintals of onions sold at lower prices, forcing farmers to protest and disrupting Maharashtra's budget session in the Legislative Council and Assembly.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced today in the Legislative Assembly that an ex-gratia of Rs 300 per quintal will be given to onion farmers in trouble in the state. The CM said that this decision will bring great relief to the onion-producing farmers.

Eknath Shinde added, "The arrival of red onions in the market is high. Production has increased in other parts of the country. But there has been a fall in the price of onions. That is why we appointed a committee to provide relief to onion-producing farmers. We are giving Rs 300 per quintal as an ex-gratia subsidy to onion-producing farmers as decided in this regard. Rs 200 was recommended, but we are paying Rs 300."