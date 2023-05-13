CM Eknath Shinde comments on Karnataka poll results, takes jibe at opponents

Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, delivered his first public speech after the Supreme Court's verdict on the power struggle. During his tour of Satara, he criticized the Thackeray group and launched a statewide campaign called 'Shasan Aplya Daari.'

Eknath Shinde, stating that he is an ordinary worker, highlighted that the opposition was reprimanded by the Supreme Court and emphasized that the government is one that provides justice to the common man. He indirectly referred to Uddhav Thackeray, stating that the court has silenced those who speak out of turn. Shinde also mentioned that the government has launched the "Sarkar Aplya Daari" initiative to bring justice to the poor and underprivileged.

Eknath Shinde also made a remark about the Karnataka election results, saying that some people are only happy when someone else faces a crisis, but they fail to take care of their own problems. He also used the phrase "Begani shaadi mein Abdullah Deewana" without directly naming Aaditya Thackeray.

What Uddhav Thackeray says?

The BJP has lost its grip on the southern region and been defeated in Karnataka, indicating that people do not support the party's divisive politics. Uddhav Thackeray vowed to remove the BJP from both Karnataka and Maharashtra.