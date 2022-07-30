CM Eknath Shinde to write letter to central govt over Governor Koshyari's statement

The statement made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is an insult to Maharashtra. Governor is a constitutional post. The Chief Minister will write a letter to the Central Government about him. The Center can inform the Governor that there will be no such statements again. MLA Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson of the Shinde group, has commented that if everyone contributes to the development of Mumbai, Marathi people have the largest share in the development of Mumbai. Deepak Kesarkar said that after going to a community event, one wants to speak well of them. But to say that 'If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis removed from Maharashtra', Mumbai will have no money' means that the Governor has not studied Mumbai well. A total of 40 percent of the tax across the country is paid from Mumbai. This has been possible with everyone's cooperation. Mumbai has given shelter to everyone.

Also, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should preserve the sentiments of the state. All the MLAs will meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after he returns from his tour. The feelings of Marathi people are strong. The Chief Minister will write a letter to the Centre and inform about this. Chief Minister will convey the feelings of Marathi people to the Centre. Deepak Kesarkar also said, one should avoid making controversial statements when the governor is in office. After such a statement by the Governor, the feelings of the state should be conveyed to the central government. Kesarkar has also said that perhaps Eknath Shinde will be the first Chief Minister to express his feelings by writing a letter to the Center after the Governor's statement.