CM Thackeray announces to build 300 houses for MLAs in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government will provide houses for about 300 MLAs in Mumbai, announced Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the Assembly. These houses will be given to the people's representatives of all parties.

"Several MLAs come to Mumbai from rural areas. They all are MLAs. It does not matter which party they belong to. But we (the state government) are responsible for them," he said. We are giving permanent houses to the MLAs, he clarified.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will construct this housing complex in suburban Goregaon, the minister added.