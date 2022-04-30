CM Thackeray: 'BJP conspiring to divide Hindus & Marathis & non-Marathis in Maha'

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday targeted the BJP and said that the party is trying to divide Hindus in the state.

He made the comments during his online address to Shiv Sena’s district chiefs from Konkan region, and from western and north Maharashtra, according to the points shared by the party from his speech.

Although he didn't name BJP, Thackeray alleged that it was trying to paint Maharashtra as “anti-Hindu” as it allegedly did in the cases of West Bengal and Kerala – both non-BJP ruled states.

“We always say Maharashtra shows the direction. Now, Maharashtra should show the direction again…It is the BJP’s conspiracy to divide Hindus and Marathis and non-Marathis in Maharashtra,” Thackeray as alleged.

