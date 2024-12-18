Cold Wave in Maharashtra: Pune Shivers at 7 Degrees Celsius, Mumbai Records Minimum Temperature of 15 Degrees

Cold wave grips Maharashtra on Wednesday as Pune recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius the lowest of the winter season this year. On Tuesday (December 17), the city recorded 8 degrees Celsius. Baramati region recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Haveli shivers at 6.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

People Sit by Bonfire in Pune

#WATCH | Maharashtra: People sit by a bonfire in Pune city to keep themselves warm as winter further advances.



As per IMD, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 7°C. pic.twitter.com/cXOTqE2VP8 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Mumbai woke up to a pleasant temperature on Wednesday, December 18, as it shivers at 15 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be a rise in the minimum temperature in the upcoming days. The weather department observatory in Santacruz recorded minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below normal, another IMD weather observatory at Colaba reported 20 degrees, one degree below normal.

Early Morning Visuals From Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A thin layer of smog covered several parts of Mumbai city as the air quality in various areas is in the 'Moderate' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.



(Visuals from Bandra Reclamation) pic.twitter.com/lgHqQcMhH8 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Forecast: Temperature in City Drops to 14 Degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Today's Weather Forecast

The weather department predicted clear skies by afternoon and in the evening in Mumbai and its suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 degrees and 17 degrees Celsius, reported TOI, quoting the weather bureau. The day temperature in the city will be slightly above the normal temperature. A thin layer of smog covered several parts of Mumbai city as the air quality in various areas is in the 'Moderate' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

IMD's Colaba observatory predicted maximum temperatures of 32.5 degrees Celsius, while Santacruz observatory reported 34.6 degrees, one degree above normal in both cases. Mumbai's minimum temperatures have been fluctuating over the past many days.