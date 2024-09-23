Coldplay Concert Tickets Sold on Black Market; MNS Leader Ameya Khopkar Issues 'Hotplay' Warning To BookMyShow

As the anticipation for Coldplay's upcoming concert in India reached a fever pitch, millions of young fans eagerly logged onto their devices, hoping to secure a coveted ticket. Unfortunately, for many, the experience ended in frustration and disappointment, as tickets sold out within moments. The aftermath revealed a disturbing trend: tickets were quickly appearing on black market platforms like Viagogo, with prices skyrocketing to millions. This situation raises serious concerns about the integrity of ticket sales and the role of platforms like BookMyShow, which is supposed to facilitate fair access to events. Young fans, passionate and excited, are left feeling betrayed as they witness the blatant corruption that allows scalpers to exploit their enthusiasm for profit.

Corrupt BookMyShow?

While millions of young people were glued to their mobiles and laptops to buy the Coldplay concert tickets only to be left empty handed; tickets are being sold for millions on black market platforms like Viagogo?! Stop this blatant corruption and give justice… — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) September 23, 2024

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar has voiced the frustrations of countless fans, warning that if this situation continues, there will be consequences. His tongue-in-cheek comment about experiencing a "taste of Hotplay instead of Coldplay."

Ticketing site BookMyShow crashed on Sunday just seconds before sale for Coldplay's Mumbai concert began. Coldplay will be bringing their much-anticipated Music Of The Spheres World Tour to India, and tickets for the band's Mumbai concert go on sale today. The iconic British rock band will perform at D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium on January 18 and 19, 2025.Coldplay is set to return to India after an eight-year hiatus, and fans are ecstatic. The band's highly anticipated concert announcement has generated immense excitement, with promoters promising an "extraordinary experience" for attendees. The concert will feature a mix of hits from their acclaimed album "Music of the Spheres," including new singles "We Pray" and "feelslikeimfallinginlove," alongside beloved classics like "Yellow," "Fix You," and "Viva La Vida." The show will boast stunning visuals, with lasers, fireworks, and LED displays. The "Music of the Spheres World Tour" has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its launch in March 2022, with upcoming shows in Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

This marks Coldplay's second performance in India, following their 2016 appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, formed in 1997, comprises Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion. Some of their biggest hits include "A Sky Full of Stars," "Don't Panic," "Viva La Vida," and "In My Place."



