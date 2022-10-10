Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says Maharashtra will become the fastest-growing state in the country

The Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Maharashtra would become the fastest-growing state in the country, and that the state and the Centre are working hand in hand to transform the state.

The minister said the federal government and the state government were working to keep business expenses low so that investors could afford to invest. She was speaking at the Fourth NICDC Investors’ Roundtable Conference in Mumbai.

Using these types of industrial zones, he claimed, the government was attempting to keep the cost of logistics low, create a single-window for conducting business, and expedite the approval process for these companies. By making these kinds of efforts, he continued, India hopes to have a $30 trillion GDP by the year 2047.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state was the growth engine of India and added that it’s the manufacturing and technology hub. “It’s the most preferable destination for investors. We have some incentives and packages for industries. A great ecosystem has been created at the Auric Industrial Area at Aurangabad. It is well connected through rail and road transport. Maharashtra is also known as startup capital. Out of the 100 unicorns, 25 are from Maharashtra.”

Maharashtra’s industries ministry was working on three agendas: Ease of doing business, policy-making and infrastructure development. He also said Maharashtra would provide all support to the industrialists, said State Industry Minister Uday Saman.

