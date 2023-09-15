"Communities agitating in Maharashtra, but Deputy CM Fadnavis campaigning in Rajasthan": MP Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president, Supriya Sule, launched a scathing critique against the Maharashtra government led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing it of being out of touch with the state's citizens.

“Several communities in Maharashtra are agitating over various issues, but Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is busy campaigning in Rajasthan, where assembly polls are due later this year,” Supriya Sule said on Thursday.

"Today, whether it is the Marathas, Dhangars, Lingayats or Muslims, all are in a state of unrest. However, deputy chief minister Fadnavis is busy campaigning in another state, which reflects the non-serious approach of this government," Supriya Sule said.

Speaking on the Maratha quota issue, she said “Bharatiya Janata Party, which routinely claims 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', must discuss in Parliament quota for these communities and the NCP would provide full support.”

Furthermore, Sule criticised the government's inclination towards privatizing jobs and implementing a contractual system, expressing concerns about the implications for employment in the state. She also questioned the efficacy of the state home ministry in handling recent incidents of violence, such as the one in Satara, which resulted from a contentious social media post and led to one fatality.