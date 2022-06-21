Cong Minister Thorat blames his allies and party members for MLC defeat

Congress on Monday faced a jolt in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, speaking on the same its senior leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat said that he could not blame anybody as his party's own candidates didn't vote for its candidates.

Congress had fielded Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and former minister Chandrakant Handore in the Council election. In which Jagtap got 19 votes while Handore secured 22 votes. Sanjay Nirupam, another Congress leader said “Bhai Jagtap got votes from some friends, but I can’t deny that we lost some votes of our party," he said.

When asked why Congress did not even get support from its allies Shiv Sena and NCP, Thorat said, “No one can be blamed when we don’t get our first preference votes. We can’t blame anyone. We have to look within. We have to introspect where we have gone wrong. We, as the government, have to introspect where we are going wrong. But all three parties have to introspect on this," Thorat added.

Nirupam, a former Mumbai Congress chief, said also commented on this matter and tweeted “It’s really unfortunate that a Dalit candidate Chandrakant Handore who was supposed to get first preference votes of Congress MLAs lost to the 2nd preference candidate of Congress party. It’s nothing but internal sabotage. My sympathy with Handore. #MLCElection #Maharashtra."