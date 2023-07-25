Congress' Ashish Dua seeks blessings at 400-year-old temple in Nagpur

Congress' Maharashtra in-charge, Ashish Dua, made a visit to the historic 400-year-old temple in Nagpur to seek blessings from Lord Mahadev. The purpose of his visit was related to special work in the region. He received a warm welcome from the city Congress leader, Pramod Dinesh Banabakode. During his visit, Dua also held a discussion with the city president and MLA, Vikas Thakre.

After the discussion, Ashish Dua proceeded to visit the ancient Kalyaneshwar temple located at Nagarkhana, Mahal. The Secretary of the Shrawan Temple Committee and Vice President of the City Congress Committee, Pramod Dinesh Banabakode, along with Sushil Khobragade, extended a heartfelt welcome to him at the temple. Ashish Dua performed a traditional abhishek and aarti of Lord Mahadev.