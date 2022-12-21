Congress leaders slam Amruta Fadnavis for calling Modi India's new Rashtrapita

On Wednesday, MVA leaders raised their voices in Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan in response to Amruta Fadnavis' controversial statement referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the new Rashtrapita (Father of the Nation).

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra's deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis, was criticised by Congress President Nana Patole, Congress Leader Yashomati Thakur, and other leaders.It is notable that Amruta referred to the Prime Minister as the new Rashtrapita. She had claimed that at the time, Mahatma Gandhi was the nation's father. She was questioned about whether Mahatma Gandhi would be as "Rashtrapita" as she referred to Prime Minister Modi during an interview she gave on stage at an event hosted by a writers' society in Nagpur this week."Modi-ji is the Father of New India, and Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of the Nation.

"One comes from this era, the other from that era, and there are two Fathers of the Nation," she stated:She has previously made the comparison to Narendra Modi.