Congress Shifts Campaign Focus in Maharashtra: Priyanka Gandhi and Kharge to Lead, Rahul Gandhi's Absence in Last Phases

Mumbai: While top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are focusing on campaigning in Maharashtra, the Congress will focus on party national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for campaigning in Maharashtra in the last two phases. A senior Congress leader told Lokmat that none of Rahul Gandhi's rallies will be held in Maharashtra in the last two phases.

Rahul Gandhi had addressed rallies in four constituencies - Bhandara-Gondiya, Amravati, Solapur and Pune. Priyanka Gandhi had a rally in Latur. For the remaining phases, Priyanka Gandhi's rally will be held in Nandurbar on May 10, and Kharge's rally in Mumbai on May 15. Six constituencies in Mumbai will go to polls in the fifth phase. However, none of Rahul Gandhi's rallies will be held in Mumbai.

Focus on the battle for prestige

Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli, the traditional constituency of the Gandhi family, while Kishori Lal Sharma is contesting from Amethi. Both these seats are prestigious for the Gandhi family.

Priyanka Gandhi has taken charge of campaigning in both these constituencies. Since Rahul Gandhi himself is contesting in Rae Bareli, he will have to focus there in the last phase. Amethi and Rae Bareli will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

Six Congress candidates in the last two phases

The Congress won 17 seats in the seat-sharing arrangement in the MVA in Maharashtra.

In the first three phases, 11 of the 24 seats were held by the Congress. The Congress has candidates in six of the 24 constituencies going to polls in the next two phases. These include Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Pune, Mumbai North-Central and Mumbai North.

