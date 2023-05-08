Congress will come to power in Karnataka, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said that the Congress will come to power in Karnataka, which is now being governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The 82-year-old politician said that in the current situation, the BJP is in power in five to six states, while the rest have non-BJP governments. As per the information I have received, Congress will come to power in Karnataka. As far as the whole country is concerned, we will start with Kerala. Is the BJP there in Kerala In Tamil Nadu? I have told you about Karnataka. Is BJP there in Telangana? Andhra? In Maharashtra, just because of Eknath Shinde's smartness, they managed to get the state.

In Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Bengal, there is no BJP. If you look at the entire map of the country, only five to six states have BJP governments, and in the remaining states, there are non-BJP governments, he said. In the present scenario, Pawar said, he won't be able to predict what will happen in next year's Lok Sabha elections.